SmartPhoneBlogging

Review: Motorola Moto E
It was a coincidence that got a Moto E in my hands. A relative wanted a cheap device to use until she could get an iPhone 6 when it’s out, so I researched a little bit and came up with the Moto E as it looked like a good deal. I have to admit that […]
Review: Microsoft Surface 2 RT
When Microsoft presented the Windows Surface RT I instantly loved the hardware design and could see a lot of potential in combination with the touch cover and Microsoft Office. A lot of reviewers where more skeptical and the sales numbers have proved that the customers didn’t get the Surface as a product. Having a pro […]
Review: Nexus 5 Hardware Impressions
Last year’s Nexus 4 quickly became one of my favorite smartphones of all time, because Google and LG didn’t just manage to produce a very affordable device but also the first one in the Nexus line that didn’t have to hide from the high-end competition in any way. Hardware specs as well as build quality […]
Review: Kindle Fire HDX Hardware Impressions
My first 7 inch tablet was a Kindle Fire import from the USA, which was a very solid device with a 200$ price tag that was unheard of for any non-china-trash tablet back then. This was also the device which convinced me that 7 inch tablets do work and are not dead on arrival as […]
Review: iPad Air Hardware Impressions
The tablet market is very crowded these days, and even though Apple maintained the market leadership when it comes to overall tablet app selection as well as sales figures of any specific device, Android is pulling up fast. It’s not a monopoly anymore, as more and more people opt for cheaper Android devices. While Apple […]
Review: Asus Premium Cover for Nexus 7 (2013)
With new Nexus devices you never know when the official accessories will hit the stores. It was harder to find an Nexus 4 bumper than the phone itself. And as much as I loved the first Nexus 7, there wasn’t any cover available that would come near the quality of the Apple smart cover. All […]
Preview: iOS 7 beta – a step in the right direction
It’s flat! Or is it?! Apple made the long awaited step and finally presented an completely overhauled iOS version at this years WWDC. As many rumors suggested they entirely revamped the look of iOS. The best way to see how drastic the changes really are is by simply comparing it to iOS6, so let’s take […]
Review: Lumia 920 Hardware Impressions
It has been a long time since I reviewed the last Windows Phone device, namely HTCs Titan which happened to be a nice smartphone that unfortunately didn’t make any impact on the market. So I’m curious to see how the Windows Phone platform evolved, especially with Microsoft releasing Windows Phone 8 and still pushing hard […]
Review: Official Nexus 4 Bumper
When I saw the first presentation of the Nexus 4 on The Verge, Matias Duarte was proudly showing off the Hardware design with the glass front and back. And he specifically mentioned how they build the hardware so the glass is not directly touching the table. Interestingly this wasn’t the case at all when the […]
Review: Nexus 4 Hardware Impressions
It isn’t easy to get his hands on a Nexus 4 these days. When Google released the Nexus 4 on the Playstore it was sold out in a few minutes, and the second time it didn’t last much longer. It seems like Google didn’t anticipate the huge interest, which makes me wonder what they expected […]